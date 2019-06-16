Services
Endwell - Letitia (Trish) J. Goulette 75 of Endwell N.Y. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband of over 40 years Richard Goulette; parents Michael and Leola Kruh; brother Michael Kruh. She is survived by her 3 children, sons Richard Goulette of Hornell and Robert Goulette of Endwell; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Thomas Zielewicz of Endwell; sister and brother-in-law Justina and Jorge Obregan-Lopez of Endwell. Letitia is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Goulette and Aaron Zielewicz as well as several nieces and nephews. Letitia was born in Fort Smith Arkansas on February 26th, 1944, she was raised in Oneonta, N.Y. and moved to Endwell in 1970, where Letitia and Richard raised their family. Letitia worked many jobs in the retail and restaurant fields so she could provide the extras for her children. Letitia loved working in her garden with her flowers and vegetables as well as shopping for a deal. Above all else Letitia loved to help her children and grandchildren, and she did so-right to the end of her life. Donations in Letitia's name can be made to the . Arrangements are by Aegis Cremation Funeral Services, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, N.Y.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
