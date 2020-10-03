Lewis A. Van Wert
Conklin, NY - Lewis (Butch) Van Wert passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, 9/26/20. He was anxious to be reunited with his wife of 50 years, Donna, who he had missed terribly since her death in October 2014.He is survived by his daughters, Debbie and (Terry) Place, Kelly and (Jay) Wolcott. Sons, Randy (Marcie) Van Wert, Louie (Jodie) Van Wert. He was also survived by his only brother Joe (Chip) and his wife Sandy and their children Tammy, Brandy, Randy and Joey.His grandchildren, Joey and Cristen Yanuzzi, Dusty Diem, Jesse Diem, Bradley and Claudia Van Wert, Justin and Cate Van Wert, Devin and Molly Van Wert, Anna and Alex Gorkova and Dillon Wolcott as well as 13 greatchildren who brought a twinkle to his eye. He was a meat cutter for many years with the A&P, and Great American supermarkets. He liked to fish, camp and have a Genny beer. He became disabled early in his years with heart disease. Later in life, he became an amputee who managed to continue to live on his own, the way he wanted. His network of family never let him down. He loved his computer games and watching his movies on Netflik (that's what he called it) We will all miss him very much. Services are private. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com
