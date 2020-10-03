1/1
Lewis A. VanWert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis A. Van Wert

Conklin, NY - Lewis (Butch) Van Wert passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, 9/26/20. He was anxious to be reunited with his wife of 50 years, Donna, who he had missed terribly since her death in October 2014.He is survived by his daughters, Debbie and (Terry) Place, Kelly and (Jay) Wolcott. Sons, Randy (Marcie) Van Wert, Louie (Jodie) Van Wert. He was also survived by his only brother Joe (Chip) and his wife Sandy and their children Tammy, Brandy, Randy and Joey.His grandchildren, Joey and Cristen Yanuzzi, Dusty Diem, Jesse Diem, Bradley and Claudia Van Wert, Justin and Cate Van Wert, Devin and Molly Van Wert, Anna and Alex Gorkova and Dillon Wolcott as well as 13 greatchildren who brought a twinkle to his eye. He was a meat cutter for many years with the A&P, and Great American supermarkets. He liked to fish, camp and have a Genny beer. He became disabled early in his years with heart disease. Later in life, he became an amputee who managed to continue to live on his own, the way he wanted. His network of family never let him down. He loved his computer games and watching his movies on Netflik (that's what he called it) We will all miss him very much. Services are private. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
(607) 785-2841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved