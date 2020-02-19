Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
New Milford, PA - Lewis E. "Luke" Conrad, 85, went to be with his Lord on February 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Forest and Verna Conrad; a brother, Harold Conrad; extended brother, Thomas Jones; a sister, Rose Raub; nieces, Debbie Conrad and Lynda Conrad. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Winifred "Winnie" Conrad; proud father of three sons, David (Elaine) Conrad, John Conrad, and Kevin (Lisa) Conrad; grandchildren, Wayne Conrad, Nicole Pichalski, Stephanie Conrad, Caitlin Conrad, and Arielle Conrad; great grandchildren, Brody Conrad and Skye Hurlburt; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends. After graduating from Harford High School, Luke enlisted with the United States Army for three years as a paratrooper. He went on from the service to make a living as an over the road truck driver for 43 years. He had an exceptional record and was accident free for more than 3 million miles. Upon his retirement, he and Winnie enjoyed spending the winter months in Ocala, FL for 19 years. Luke was a member of the Binghamton Polka Paraders, loving to Polka. He enjoyed gardening and the quarry. Luke was known to be able to fix anything and remodeled his home. October 15, 2015, he learned he had cancer, and returned to New Milford from Florida to be with his family. Doctors called him "the Amazing Man" who couldn't believe he was sick, a true fighter until the end. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 10-11, prior to the service. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Fred Hutch, 1100 Fairview Avenue North, Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
