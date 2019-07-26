|
Lewis Galloway
Susquehanna, PA - Lewis O. Galloway of Susquehanna, PA went home to be with the lord on July 24, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on April 22, 1933, the son of the late Amos and Grace Galloway.
Lewis was predeceased by his wife Marian, son Michael, brother Leonard, and sister Mary. He is survived by his son Lewis and daughter-in-law Marilyn, 4 grandsons; Jason (Michelle), Aaron (Kristen), Nathan (Robin) and Ryan (Amanda), 3 great grandchildren; Aiden, Torin and Fiona Galloway, also his brother Walter Galloway and sister Della Fuller.
Lewis worked for the US Postal Service for over 30 years, was a Deputy Game Warden for many years and served in the United States Army.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 26, 2019