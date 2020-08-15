Lewis Lipka



Buffalo - Lewis S. Lipka, 66, passed peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Buffalo, NY, after a lengthy fight against salivary duct gland cancer.



Lewis was born on January 25, 1954 in Endicott, NY. He is predeceased by both his parents Felix Lipka and Isabelle Lipka (Springer). Survived by his loving wife of 38 years Deborah (Block), sons Joshua and Zachary, older brother Victor and brother-in-law Richard.



Lewis elected to donate himself to U.B. Medical School.



A Celebration of Life event is planned for 8/23/20. Contact LipkaCofL@gmail.com for more details.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store