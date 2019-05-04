|
Lewis W. Jones
Endicott - Lewis W. Jones, 76, of Endicott, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Village on Thursday, May 02, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Emma (Derhammer) Jones; and brother, Delbert Jones. Lew is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan (Everhart) Jones; sons, Kurt L. Jones, and Grant L. (Jennifer) Jones; grandson, Michael L. Jones; great grandson, Hunter Jones; sister, Darlene (Ralph) Balfoort; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends. Lew retired from IBM/Endicott after 30 years of service in the Purchasing Dept., and a member of its Quarter Century Club. He was also employed by Dovatron, Meier Supply and was the greeter at the Endicott Boys & Girls Club. Lew was a Mason for almost 50 years and belonged to many organizations. He was very involved in St. Paul's Church for over 45 years. The family would like to thank the staff of the Good Shepherd Village for their kind and compassionate care they gave to Lew and Susan. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Jefferson Ave., Endicott. Father John Martinichio will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lewis's name to either the St. Paul's Church Memorial Fund, 200 Jefferson Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or the Kalurah Shriners Transportation Fund, 549 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 5, 2019