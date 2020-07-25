Lila Hendery



Johnson City - Our loving mother, Lila Hendery, age 98, of Johnson City, New York passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was predeceased by Robert, her husband of 66 years, parents George and Helen (Balles) Hoeflein, brother George (Madeline) Hoeflein, brother William (Helen) Hoeflein, sister and best friend Grace (Bill) Bartlett. Mom is survived by her brother Robert (Ann) Hoeflein, and nine loving children (including 3 sets of twins) Barbara (Richard) Willett, Owego, NY, Daryl (Suzanne) Hendery, Reno, NV, Daniel Hendery (Lori Derrick) Johnson City, NY, Jim (Glenda) Hendery, Charlotte, NC, John (Sandy) Hendery, Forest, VA, Marcia Reilly, Endicott, NY, Mary (Charles) Reilly, Vestal, NY, Anne Marie Murphy, Vestal, NY, William (Marcia) Hendery, Bennington, VT.



Mom was richly blessed with 26 grandchildren: Scott (Sarah) Willett, Jennifer (Dean) Everitt, Chris (Devi) Willett, Peter and Brian Hendery, Kate (Erick) Schwartz, Joe (Meghan) Hendery, Mike Hendery (Holly Cerny), Meredith Hendery (Johnny Peters), Jim (Jenny) Hendery, Molly (Lucas) Pitman, Megan and Sarah Hendery, Jessica (Matt) Nachman, Patrick (Allyson) Reilly, AJ (Jenna) Reilly, Emily Reilly, Betsy (Dave) Gold, Tom Reilly (Zara Schinsing), Rachel (Anthony) Consolozio, Kate (Ryan) Simone, Laura (Bryce) Hruska, Bill Reilly, Kevin, Colleen and Thomas Hendery.



She has 36 precious great grand children: Dexter, Jeffery, Griffin, Cassidy, Jamie, Megan, Molly, Emma, Jake, Nicholas, Anna, Owen, Cameron, Amelie, Ruby, Jordan, Lila, Declan, Jackson, Dylan, Jack, Ella, Sienna, Charlotte, Lila, Miles, Mila, Theodore, Rowan, Frank, Angie, Alex, Livia, Lucy, Elliot, Anna.



Mom was a graduate of Johnson City High School, Binghamton Business Institute, and worked at IBM during WWII.



She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. James Church. Her deep faith was a great source of comfort to her throughout her life. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and family who brought her so much joy. We will always remember her beautiful smile.



A heartfelt thanks to our family friend Christine, who cared for Mom at home. Our sincere gratitude to Senka, Patty, and the Staff at JG Johnston Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion.



Mom used to say, "People asked me, how did you do it, raising nine kids? I told them, I just did it, simple as that."



The family will hold a private funeral. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. James Church, 147 Main Street, Johnson City, NY 13790. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York









