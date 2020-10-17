Lila M. Haddad
Endicott - It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my loving Sister Lila M. Haddad 89, of Endicott on October 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Lila had a big heart and was always there for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. She is predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 24 years, Henry W, Nussbaum, Jr., her parents, Peter and Gladys Haddad; a brother, Norman Haddad; a sister Katherine Libous, brother-in-law William Libous; and nephews, Stephen Haddad and Senator Tom Libous. She is survived by her loving sister Arlene Foltyn, daughter-in -laws Karen Zombolas and Sharon Kali Lawrence, and several nieces and nephews who were always in her thoughts. A special thank you to her Great Nephew, Steven Foltyn, who was always there for her when she needed assistance. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation where she was financial secretary for many years and volunteered. She was a retired employee of IBM. She volunteered at the George F. Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott working their book sales. She traveled to many countries and states through the years and enjoyed reading, theatre, doing puzzles and activities on her i Pad. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family only.Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105