Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Lila Mae Matthews


1941 - 2019
Lila Mae Matthews Obituary
Lila Mae Matthews

Binghamton - Lila Mae Matthews, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, James & Alma Matthews, sister Virginia Mignerey and nephew Dwight Eberhart. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law Renee & John Gordon; grandchildren Brandon, Tabitha, Matthew, Marlaina, Jeremy and Adam; sisters Delores Cooke, Esther Rogers and Becky and Bob Eberhart; brother David and Sue DeMaria; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and her special friend Ed.

Lila Mae brought so much joy to her family and friends with her singing. She was always very complimentary and had something positive to say to everyone. She truly was a kind hearted soul. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Achieve and the Sunset Home for all their love and care.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, 11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The Burial will follow in Shawsville Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 6 to July 7, 2019
