Services
Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
96 Glenwood Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13905-1943
(607) 797-2053
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
96 Glenwood Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13905-1943
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
96 Glenwood Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13905-1943
View Map
Union Center - Lila P. Burlingame, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Rose & Peter Gernes. She is survived by her loving husband, Grayson Burlingame; her daughter, Kimberly Burlingame & Karen Kiriazis, of Ithaca; her son and daughter-in-law, Grayson "Skip" & Jo-Ann Burlingame, of Binghamton; her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia "Patty" & Derek Merrell, of Binghamton; 3 grandchildren, Michael and Andrew Burlingame and Hunter Merrell; 4 step-grandchildren, Matthew, Chris, Katlyn and Zoe; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lila was a retired Union-Endicott bus driver with 30+ years of service. She was an avid doll-maker, with memberships in the Beecher Doll Club, USDC and the Painted Ladies in Cooperstown. Lila enjoyed playing pinochle and bunko with her friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 6:00 PM at the Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc., 96 Glenwood Ave., Binghamton, NY. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 6:00 PM. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beecher Doll Club, 322 Drive C, Elmira N.Y 14905, attn: Sheryl Williams or the Ameican .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019
