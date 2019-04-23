|
Lillian Catherine Church (Transue) Stevens
Binghamton - Lillian Catherine Church (Transue) Stevens, 95 years and 5 days, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal, NY following a brief illness. While we will miss her a great deal, she lived a very full and blessed life right up until her passing.
"Lil" was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Delaney Church, father, Walter D. Church, and her sister and brother-in-law, Rita & John "Jack" Quinlivan. Also, by her first husband, and father of their children, Leslie E. Transue, her son, David Transue, and grandson, Jason "Jay" Transue. Her second husband, John "Jack" Stevens, died in December 2013 after giving our mom 19 fantastic years of laughter and fun.
Lil is survived by five sons and a daughter: Barry Transue, Kevin (Jacki) Transue, Mary Cuthbert, Chris (Cindy) Transue, Jim (Dorie) Transue, and Scott Transue. Her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Shawn Young - (Samantha, Sarena, Sienna), Courtney (Jason) Kroening - (Avery & Sam), Darren (Megan) Transue - (Owen & Lucy), Quinn (Ryan) Berkeley - (Carter & Ella), and Riley Transue. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew and their families: Kathy Wright, Mark Quinlivan (her Godson), Leah Quinlivan, and Lisa (Carl) Lutz.
Lil was born in Binghamton, NY on April 14, 1924, was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School Class of 1942, and a proud US Navy "Wave" stationed in Philadelphia, PA as a Petty Officer 1st Class Telegrapher during WWII. She was a member of the Chenango Valley Seniors, the St. John Vianney Senior Social Club, and a 30+ year volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was an avid card player with her second husband, John Stevens, enjoying many games of "Back Alley Bridge" on Thursdays with her St. John Vianney friends, and with family members on the weekends.
Special thanks to the rehabilitation and skilled nursing staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for the excellent care and empathy they displayed during mom's final months. And, to Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano, for ensuring her spiritual needs were met, most especially during her final moments on earth as she prayed with him.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 1:30 PM at St. Patrick's Church. Friends may pay their respects at the church beginning at 12:30 PM. Mom's Roman Catholic faith and church meant a great deal to her. At her request, memorial contributions in her name are most welcome: St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton, NY 13902.
In mom's final words, "Peace, Be With You!.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2019