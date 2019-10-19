|
Lillian E. Hidock
Binghamton - Our loving mother Lillian E. Hidock, while surrounded by her family, went to join her husband, Robert on Thursday, October 17, a day before their 72nd wedding anniversary. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Amelia (Ozelek) Dudnow. Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Robert and her grandson, Billy Buckley. Also, predeceasing her were her brothers and sister-in-laws, Charles and Betty Dudnow and Chester and Charlotte Dudnow, brother-in-law, Joseph Hidock and nephew, Chester Dudnow. Surviving are her daughters and son-in-laws, Rhonda and Jack Madigan, Therese and Bill Buckley and Maria and Angelo DePersiis, grandchildren Jason, Mike & Audrey, and John & Heather Madigan, Jennifer & Josh Rice, and Amanda and Bobby DePersiis, great grandchildren, Morgan, Jaya, Coner, Johnna, Lily and Ryan, sister-in-law Betty Hidock and several nieces and nephews. Lillian's home was always opened to everyone, especially during the holidays. The family looked so forward to her holiday cooking and then the card games that followed. As head cheerleader for her grandchildren, she attended most of their games, even when it meant traveling over the weekend. She was a devout Catholic who started and ended her days in pray. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Omego Social Club. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Monday at 12 noon. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Monday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a .
