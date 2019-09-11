Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc.
1905 Watson Blvd.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc.
1905 Watson Blvd.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Hunsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian (Hayes) Hunsinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian (Hayes) Hunsinger Obituary
Lillian (Hayes) Hunsinger

Endicott - Lillian (Hayes) Hunsinger, 92 of Endicott, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Horace (Buzz); her daughter, Sharon Edwards; her brothers, Fred and Ray Hayes; her sisters, Mary Evans and Jo Balaszek. She is survived by two children, Frank Hunsinger (Wendy), Susan Spence (Mark); three grandchildren, Shelli Randesi, Daniel Spence (Rafaela), Brian Spence (Jen); her great-granddaughter, Kristi Rennells. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making trips to various casino's. Funeral services will be held Friday, 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY 13760 with the Rev. David McKinney, officiating. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 PM until 5:45 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Broome County Office for Aging, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now