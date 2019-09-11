|
|
Lillian (Hayes) Hunsinger
Endicott - Lillian (Hayes) Hunsinger, 92 of Endicott, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Horace (Buzz); her daughter, Sharon Edwards; her brothers, Fred and Ray Hayes; her sisters, Mary Evans and Jo Balaszek. She is survived by two children, Frank Hunsinger (Wendy), Susan Spence (Mark); three grandchildren, Shelli Randesi, Daniel Spence (Rafaela), Brian Spence (Jen); her great-granddaughter, Kristi Rennells. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making trips to various casino's. Funeral services will be held Friday, 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY 13760 with the Rev. David McKinney, officiating. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 PM until 5:45 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Broome County Office for Aging, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019