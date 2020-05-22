Lillian Kotasek



Vestal - Lillian Kotasek, of Vestal NY, 86, passed away at Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on May 9, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Lillian was predeceased by her siblings: Frances Duffek, Bruce Townsend, and Linda Merritt. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Lawrence Kotasek; her children, Karen, John, and Joseph (Linda) Kotasek; her grandchildren, Maureen (Matthew) McKeown, Matthew Miernicki, Daniel, Julie, Kaitlin and Kaleb Kotasek; her brother, Norman Townsend; sisters-in-law Frances Vlasak and Marie (Roy) Nersesian; brothers-in-law Peter, Karl, and Thomas Kotasek; also several nieces and nephews. Lillian was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, a former member of the Club Moravian and The Red Hat Society. Lillian loved children and provided childcare over the years, to three lucky children, in addition to her grandchildren (for which we are forever grateful). Lillian loved to tell stories and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a beautiful lady, both inside and out, always taking pride in her sense of style and decorating her home for all occasions. A special thanks to the staff at Vestal Park, especially Charlene, Colleen and Molly.



A Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Lillian may be made to the Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry, 801 Main St, Vestal NY 13850.









