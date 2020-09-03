Lillian L. Goozovat



Johnson City - Lillian L. Goozovat, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on September 2, 2020. Lillian was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Beatrice Fletcher, her husband John and son Dr. Stephen Goozovat and her seven siblings. She is survived by many nieces and nephew's.



Lillian worked at BatesTroy for many years. Lillian loved to read and she took great pride in her home and her flowers. She especially loved picnics and spending time at the Goozovat Farm with all the family.



A Special Thank You to her care givers Lyndell, Courtney, Ella and Kelly.



The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9-10am with a funeral service immediately following. The Burial will be in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. A mask will be required and we ask you to practice social distancing.









