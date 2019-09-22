|
|
Lillian M. Herdeker
Afton - Lillian M. Herdeker, formerly of Afton, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Fairview Home at Binghamton on September 18, 2019. She was 82. Lillian was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Raymond Herdeker; her parents, Henry and Astrid Olsen; her sister, Barbara Olsen; her brother, Richard Olsen; and her grandson, Jullian Parsons, who loved visiting "Nana" in the summers and having her at his sporting events and birthday parties. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Donlon (Steve) of Binghamton; son, Michael Parsons (Marilyn) of Boynton Beach, FL; daughter, Cheryl Harmon (Richard) of Lisle; son, Matthew Herdeker (Jeanne) of Winter Garden, FL; niece, Leslie Ives (Willie) of Bainbridge; niece, Suzanne O'Brien (Jay) of Binghamton; and nephew, Eric Olsen (Ellie) of Earlville. Nana also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Jamie Thorne of Binghamton; Michael Thorne of Binghamton; Kishna Aird of Boynton Beach, FL; Daniella Aird of Pompano Beach, FL; Gabrielle Ruiz (Ivan) of Tampa, FL; Anthony Harmon (Justine) of Binghamton; Amber Harmon (Shayla) of Owego; Emily Herdeker and Ethan Herdeker of Winter Garden, FL; and many great-grandchildren, including Jenna Thorne of Binghamton, and Jackson Harmon and Dylan Harmon of Binghamton. Lillian was born and raised in Staten Island before her family moved to Afton in the early 1950s. She worked at Borden's in Bainbridge and at Bendix in Sidney, where she met Ray. She later worked at the Sidney Hospital for almost 25 years. Lillian devoted her life to serving others. She was a foster parent in the 1960s and 1970s. She was a long-time member of the Afton Presbyterian Church. She founded the Afton Senior Citizens group with her good friend Maddy Mastrogiacomo and was active in the "Ugly Quilting Club" for many years. She received Sertoma's Service to Mankind award in 2011. Lillian was an avid Yankees fan and went to several games at Yankee Stadium and, bravely, Fenway Park. She enjoyed Elvis Presley songs and Bradley Cooper movies. She loved collies, making crafts, and of course, cooking. Her specialties were Swedish pancakes and Surprise Bars. What Lillian enjoyed most, though, was spending time with her family—especially at cookouts at the house in Afton, Thanksgiving and Christmas, birthday parties, and her grandchildren's sporting events. She will be missed. A memorial service for Lillian will be held at THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St, Binghamton at a later date to be announced by family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019