Lillian M. Kozakformerly of Greene - Lillian M. Kozak, 93, was escorted by angels to heaven on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, John & Katie Kozak; and her siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Suzann Gance, of Vestal; a grandson, Santino and his wife, Erin Gance; 2 great-granddaughters, Francesca and Antonia; and several nieces and nephews. Lillian was an active 38-year member of the Chenango Club, where she served as the kitchen manager. She was commemorated with her cookbook, "Cooking for 30 or More." Prior to that she worked with her former husband, Anthony Gance and they established the famous Gance's Restaurant in Endicott. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday at the Two Rivers Church, 1 Chrisfield Ave., Johnson City, where the family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until the time of the service at 2:30 PM. Burial will be in Spring Forest Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.