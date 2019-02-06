|
Lillian Pisani Bystricky
Endicott - Lillian, born on April 30, 1927, passed away peacefully at Mercy House in Endicott, New York, on February 1, 2019. She lived her entire life in Endicott and has many friends that remained special in her memories. Lillian proudly raised four young children single handedly. Anyone who knew her, knows that she loved her grandchildren, candy, garage sales, baking, cooking, her computer, bingo and casinos. Lillian had a mind of her own and she certainly wasn't shy about expressing it! "She did it her way". Lillian was predeceased by her parents Bruno and Vincenza Pisani; one brother and two sisters. She is survived by her dear brother Rudy Pisani and Helen Hlopko, who helped so much in recent years with love and kindness, her children; Bob and Deb Bystricky, Jan and Jim Hengel, Karen Macey, and Rick and Pam Bronson; her five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. Lillian is also survived by many dear friends, including Cheryl Gasbarra Warren, and her extended family. She was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Our Lady of Good Counsel and volunteered for countless memorial services for many years. Her family wishes to thank Mercy House for their care and making her final days comfortable and peaceful. Arrangements are being made by her children for a private family service. Expressions of sympathy can be made by a donation in her name to Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019