Services
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-724-1336
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth David Synagogue
Riverside Drive
Binghamton, NY
Resources
Lillian Zodikoff


1926 - 2019
Lillian Zodikoff Obituary
Lillian Zodikoff

Vestal - Lillian Zodikoff, of Vestal, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the James G. Johnston Nursing Facility after a short illness. Born May 31, 1926, in Binghamton NY, the daughter of the late Ellen (Meier) and Jacob Zodikoff, and loving sister of the late David Zodikoff. Lillian was a devoted Aunt to her many nieces and nephews and friend to many. She was an extensive traveler. Lillian volunteered for many different groups and charities, including LYCEUM, Sisterhood of Temple Beth David as well as many other interests at Beth David Temple. Her many interests included Tri-Cities Opera, her weekly swim sessions at the YWCA, she was an avid reader and could be found frequently at the Binghamton Library. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Surviving Lillian are her brother Benjamin (Sandra) Zodikoff, Springhill, FL. Sister in law Chris Zodikoff, Binghamton, NY, her dear cousin Mark (Akimi) Meier, Seattle, WA., nieces Marsha, Susan, and Michelle, great-nieces and nephews: Lynne, Josh, Jackie, Melissa, Margo, and Sean, also six great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at Beth David Synagogue Riverside Drive Binghamton NY with Rabbi Silber officiating. Burial will follow at Beth David Cemetery, Conklin, NY. Arrangements are with the E. H. Parsons Funeral Home. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 12, 2019
