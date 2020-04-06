|
Lily Kashou
Binghamton - Lily Kashou, of Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family the morning of Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Lily was predeceased by her dear husband Emile Kashou, passing in 1995. Lily is also predeceased by her siblings George, Michael, Violet, Marie, and her twin brother Elie.
Lily is survived by her sister Salwa Saade, living in Lebanon, as well as her five children: Nona and George Saleeby, Lola and Victor Debs, Issam Kashou, Dr. Hisham and Cholly Kashou, and Bahij and Rose Kashou. Lily is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and12 great-grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews in the United States and in Lebanon.
Lily Kashou was born May 28th, 1928. Lily immigrated to the United States from Lebanon in 1978 amid a civil war that deeply impacted her family, settling in Binghamton, NY and creating a life for themselves.
Lily's life was characterized by the deep love and appreciation she held for her family, friends, faith, and her community. She had always been known for her authentic Lebanese cooking. She opened two restaurants in the Binghamton and Johnson City areas, Middle East Restaurant and Mediterranean Restaurant, which she ran with her husband and children for 20 years. During this time she met and became acquainted with many in the community that have since become dear family friends.
Lily was young at heart. A few of her hobbies included shopping at Boscovs and the BonTon, hosting Sunday lunches with her family, taking walks around town, hosting friends for coffee, knitting, drawing, playing cards, hosting parties, dressing up, enjoying company, spending time with her beloved dog Mickey, as well as watching her coveted Lebanese channel on television.
More than anything else, Lily's family is her greatest legacy. Known lovingly to many as "Teta," she was the matriarch of the family and she doted upon her sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, often preparing plate upon plate of food and ensuring each person had more than enough to eat. Lily was a devout Christian, dedicating her life to the principles and teachings of the Greek Orthodox Church. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service will be held in the memory of our beloved Teta. She will be missed dearly.
The Kashou family extends their deepest gratitude to UHS as well as Bridgewater Nursing Home for always providing the utmost care and support to Lily. The family is deeply grateful and thanks you for your years of attention and care. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation or the UHS foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020