Lincoln L Watkins
Richford - Lincoln L. Watkins, 81, passed away peacefully while sitting in his favorite chair, on Jan. 21, 2020. Born in Richford on Dec. 14, 1938 he was a son of the late Leo and Genevieve (Charles) Watkins and a brother to the late Jeanette Watkins Laumer. Linc is survived by his daughter and loving caregiver, Jeanine (Brian Jones, Sr) Watkins-Steinruck and daughter Leanne (Robert Jr.) Barry; his precious grandchildren: Nicole, Garrett and Sgt. Michaella Steinruck, US Army, Breanna and Connor Barry and a great granddaughter. Several nieces, nephews and many special friends including Hobbi and Luanne Beebe and Steve Gumaer also survive.
Linc proudly served in the US Marine Corps for 3 years during the Korean War. Returning home he completed a course in culinary meat cutting in Ohio and became a long-time employee of the A&P Company working in various locations and retiring from the Ithaca Store. Linc always enjoyed having a good time with his many friends, hunting, fishing and trapping. He was a member of the Berkshire Rod and Gun Club and a taxidermist. Never one to sit still, he raised beautiful vegetable gardens and was very generous to friends and neighbors with his harvest.
A period of visitation will be held at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 am to 1 PM at which time Full Military Honors will be accorded followed by a celebration of his life. Spring burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Richford. Memorials may be directed to: Glen A Warner Post 1371, the Tioga County Marine Corp League or the Berkshire Rod and Gun Club in memory of Lincoln L. Watkins. Memories and condolences may be written in Lincs' guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020