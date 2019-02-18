Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Linda Bruster
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Binghamton - Linda A. Bruster, 53, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Bridgewater Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her father James Sr. She was survived by her mother Susan Bruster; sister Victoria & Jeffrey Brown; brother James Jr. & Joanie Bruster and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Linda loved WWF Wrestling, Kenny Rogers, Bowling, her family pet Magoo and most of all she loved her birthday. She also enjoyed spending time with her family who will dearly miss her.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
