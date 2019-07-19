Services
Linda Alton-Stout

Linda Alton-Stout Obituary
Linda Alton-Stout

Johnson City - Linda Alton-Stout, 71 of Johnson City passed peacefully on June 14th. She is Pre-deceased by her Father Albert Sheldon, Her Brother Ronnie Sheldon and Grandson Deklin Nwankwo. She is survived by her Husband of 25 years Rolland Stout, Her Mother, Rose Sheldon, three sons, Jason Alton and wife Tara Alton, Justin Alton, Jamie Alton and wife Amanda Alton and Daughter, Joli Alton. She had Three Sisters, Dianne Jaycox, Mona Thompson, Carol Mathews and Her Brother Kevin Sheldon. Linda had six Grandchildren. Linda Provided Day care for over 30 years and touched the lives of many. She was an avid Piglet collector and loved spending time on the road in her RV. She will be Missed by many and was loved by all. A celebration of life will be held Fri. Aug. 16th at 11 am at West Chenango Methodist Church. "How do you spell Love"-Piglet, "You don't spell Love, you Feel it"- Pooh.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 19, 2019
