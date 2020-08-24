1/1
Linda Cady Grannis

Linda Cady Grannis, 77, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband and fishing companion, Alan Grannis, and her parents, Milton and Ellen Cady. Linda is survived by her son, Rick Polhamus, and daughter-in-law, Sally Leathers, of Apalachin; daughters, Laurie Schultz and Ellen Hayes O'Connor, both of Johnson City; loving grandchildren, Katelyn (Terry) Godoy of Johnson City, Kate Leathers of Burlington, VT, Victoria Hayes of Johnson City, and Kristin (Micah) Neiss of Binghamton; and two great-grandsons, Bentley and Tucker. Linda was the youngest of eight Cady siblings and leaves behind her sister, Joy (Darryl) Krewson of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Nancy, the widow of predeceased brother James Cady, of Port Crane; and sister-in-law, Evelyn, the widow of predeceased brother Robert Cady, of Binghamton. She is predeceased by her sisters Jane Sternberg, Rita 'Mickey' Briscoe, Dorothy 'Dotty' Martinichio, and Ruth Colgan. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

An artist from a young age, Linda was a talented painter of portraits and Christmas murals. As a 'Lady of Letters,' nostalgic homages to her days of growing up in Binghamton's Fifth Ward were published in the Press & Sun-Bulletin. In her articles, words were the paint to her memory's canvas. In her playtime, crossword puzzles and Scrabble were her toys. As an avid genealogist, she drew her family tree back to the mid-eighteenth century and assisted others in our community with their own searches.

Linda's family would like to thank the staff at the Wilson Cardiovascular ICU for providing dignified respect and spirit-honoring care in her final hours.

Family will receive friends, 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Linda will be interred in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of Linda's life and legacy will be hosted by her children at a later date. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southern Tier Independence Center, 135 E. Frederick Street, Binghamton, NY 1394 or CHOW, 3 Otseningo Street, Binghamton, NY 13903 are encouraged.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
