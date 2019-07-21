|
Linda (Gaggioli) Cawley
Endwell - Linda (Gaggioli) Cawley, 81 of Endwell, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her son, John; her brother, John Gaggioli; her sisters, Ann Marie Grippo and Marsha Rowan; her brother-in-law, Robert Fleming; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Jean Cawley. She is survived by three children, Cheryl (Todd) Sperbeck, Michael (Rita) Cawley, Shannon Thomas; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Justin) Carino, Zachary Cawley, Dave, Jr., Ben, Breanna and Russell Thomas; two great-grandsons, Philip and Dominic Carino; her sister, Amelia Fleming; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Family, Endwell and a retired Bon-Ton employee with 20 years of service. She was an avid reader and enjoyed trips to the casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Family at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the 13 Beech St. Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019