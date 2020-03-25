Services
Linda D. Phinney


1953 - 2020
Richford - Linda D. Phinney, 67, of Richford, beloved wife and mother, passed away on March 24, 2020. Linda was born on February 14, 1953 in Johnson City, to the late Richard and Mabel (Davies) Roberts. She was also predeceased by sisters, Penny and Charlene. She is survived by her husband, Dick; son and very special daughter-in-law, David (Allison) Phinney; daughter, Mindy (Phinney) Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Roxanne and Jim Boehlert; sister and brother-in-law, Greta and Larry Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lorna Roberts. Linda is also survived by the lights of her life, her 5 grandchildren, Kendal, Harper, Sawyer, and Fallon Phinney, and Peyton Smith. She also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, cousins and a dear friend, Deb Fetterman. She attended Vestal High School, cutting her education short to become the primary caregiver to her ailing mother and four younger sisters. Linda worked from a young age to help support her large family. She was a jack of all trades, tirelessly working jobs in retail management, sales, food service and data management. On April 19th, 1974, she married her best friend, Dick Phinney. They raised two children, a son, David, and a daughter, Mindy. Linda loved to sit on her back porch and bird watch, she enjoyed her pool in the summer, playing her computer games and watching her "shows" with Dick, while cuddling with her special pup, Sookie. One of her most treasured memories was watching the dolphins in the surf during sunrise on our Virginia Beach vacation. Linda was known for her empathy and compassion, she never had much, but would give freely of herself with no preconditions or expectations of anything in return. She was the best person we ever knew. Linda's ashes will reside with her family, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, celebrate Linda's life by donating to the or The . Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street Whitney Point, NY 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
