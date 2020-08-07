1/
Linda E. (Pittsley) Smith
Linda E. (Pittsley) Smith

Binghamton, NY. - Linda E. Smith (Pittsley) passed away in peace on August 4th, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Michael F. Smith & Linda A. Malinovsky, both of Binghamton, NY. She is also predeceased by her son Alex Pittsley. Linda is survived by her 3 children; daughters Jacqueline Wade (Joe) & Jaime Pittsley; son Jacqub Sterling; her brother "MukNuk" Michael Malinovsky (Kristin); sisters Juanita Smith, Ellen Smith & Christie Jarrell; grandchildren Mia Wade & Nikalos Collado. Also by her lifelong friend Kim McCrone. Her children & grandchildren were her world. Linda was a sweet soul & had a big heart. That heart & soul touched many lives. That heart & soul will be missed dearly by family & friends. Linda will always be remembered for her great sense of humor. Many will tell of the time she made them laugh out loud. Say not in grief "she is no more"....but live in Thankfulness that she was. She leaves us rich in memories. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
