Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
More Obituaries for Linda Tomsa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gannon Tomsa

Linda Gannon Tomsa Obituary
Linda Gannon Tomsa

Johnson City - Linda Gannon Tomsa, 72, of Johnson City, NY passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a short illness. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Wayne and Helen Gannon and her brother-in-law, Jake Crawford. She is survived by her three children; Amy (Rick) Johnson, Tamara Tomsa and Derek Tomsa; grandchildren; Nicholas and Chelsey Muscatello and her Fiance Eric Ely, Heather Soulsby, Richard (Jennie), Matthew and Paige Johnson and DominikTomsa; great grandchildren, Julian and CatarinaMuscatello, Emilia Marusich and Quyen Johnson; siblings, Jean Crawford and Sandra (Richard) Bimmler; a special niece Kerri Wenzel and several nieces and nephews and their families as well as lifelong friends, Nancy Cicciarelli, the entire FendickFamily and her good friend, Debra Welsh-Clarke. Linda was a JCHS graduate of 1965 and a BCC graduate with a degree in nursing. She worked atWillow Point Nursing home and retired from Broome Developmental Center. She will be remembered by many and for many things, especially for her love of cooking, which we all benefited from. Calling hours will be at JF Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11am to 1pm, with a service to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Riverhurst Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Linda's memory can be made to The Memory Maker Project. C/O Center for Transformative Action 119 Anabel Taylor Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca NY 14853. Checks payable to Center for Transformative Action with memo: Memory Maker project, or MemoryMakerProject.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
