Linda Hodges



On September 13, 2020 Linda Hodges went to her reward after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Ronald Hodges, parents Paul and Ruth Galloway, her brother Earl



Galloway, brother in law Raymond McElligott, her friend Joe and canine companions Heather and Honey. She is survived by her sisters Paula (Normand) Prindle, Jeanne McElligott, cousin Donald (Dee) Page and ten nieces and nephews.



Linda will be remembered for her exceptional cooking, her love of old movies and many pets, and her outstanding talent with a paint brush. Her sense of humor was appreciated by all who knew her.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Absolut Care for their 3 &1/2 years of care and kindness.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.









