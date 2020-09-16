1/
Linda Hodges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Hodges

On September 13, 2020 Linda Hodges went to her reward after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Ronald Hodges, parents Paul and Ruth Galloway, her brother Earl

Galloway, brother in law Raymond McElligott, her friend Joe and canine companions Heather and Honey. She is survived by her sisters Paula (Normand) Prindle, Jeanne McElligott, cousin Donald (Dee) Page and ten nieces and nephews.

Linda will be remembered for her exceptional cooking, her love of old movies and many pets, and her outstanding talent with a paint brush. Her sense of humor was appreciated by all who knew her.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Absolut Care for their 3 &1/2 years of care and kindness.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved