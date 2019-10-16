|
|
Linda J. Debnar
Binghamton - Linda (Romano) Debnar, 74, of Binghamton, went to Heaven to be with her beloved parents Alfonso and Virginia Romano on Monday, October 14, 2019 after a long and bravely fought illness. She is survived by her daughter Tracey Debnar and her son Todd Debnar, who were the absolute loves of her life; brother Rick and Colleen Romano; former husband Thomas and Frances Debnar; brothers/sisters-in-law Nancy and Ken Schimpf, Charles & Kaye Debnar, Therese & John Taylor; nieces Heather Pepper, Jennifer Marconi, Tia Taylor, Valerie Keiser, Sandra Tredo and their spouses; nephew Matthew Calenzo; special aunt Frances Hlebica and beloved cousins, great nieces and nephews and godchildren. Linda was the receptionist/office manager for Dr. James Moriarty for 30+ years and recently retired as the receptionist at St. Louise Manor. Linda was a warrior and fought her illness as fiercely as she showed love for her family and friends. The family thanks her team of doctors who never gave up on her and UHS Home Care. We especially thank Dr. Paul Forfia and the staff at Temple University Hospital for their exceptional compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11am until 1pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Temple University Hospital Gift Fund, www.templehealth.org.
We are truly blessed to have known such a wonderful woman here on Earth. Until we meet again, sweet lady.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019