Services
Behe Fuenral Home
21 Main St.
Oxford, NY 13830
607-843-6888
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
State St.
Oxford, NY
Linda J. Wiley


1948 - 2019
Linda J. Wiley Obituary
Linda J. Wiley

Oxford - Linda J. Wiley, 71 of Oxford passed away on September 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and faithful dog Sweetie. She was born on August 18, 1948, in Trenton, NJ a daughter of Samuel L. Dominski and Jean (Purdy) Ryan. On August 20, 1966, she married the love of her life, George Wiley, who survives.

Besides her husband, George, she is survived by her children, Amy Figueroa of Newburgh, NY, Emma (Angel) Leyba of Sarasota, FL, Jessica (Ryan) Stark of Binghamton, and Allison (Andre) Bryant of Norwich; her mother, Jean Ryan of Oxford; her sisters, Patricia Hraber of Penfield, NY and Deborah Wright of Mt. Laurel, NJ; her grandchildren, Roberto Figueroa III, Grace Figueroa, Victoria Figueroa, Brody Lobdell, Mason Lobdell, Avery Stark, Grady Stark, Finnegan Stark, Mya Loughren, and George Bryant, the 10 greatest joys of her life. Her beloved dog Sweetie and special friends, Howard Sullivan, Bill Smith, and John and Nina Todaro and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Linda was the Chief Clerk for the Chenango County Surrogate Court for many years. Her world revolved around her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening with her green thumb and loved to decorate and entertain up on the hill. She was very community-oriented and was a coach for many years. She and George enjoyed traveling. She was known for carrying on family recipes, such as peanut butter apple pie and chicken pot pie, making her famous egg rolls, along with gathering an extensive thimble collection, which represented all the special events and people in her life.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 Am from St. Joseph's Church. State St., Oxford, NY. A luncheon will follow in the church hall.

Friends may call at the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford on Friday, September 20 from 5-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019
