Linda Jane Short

Apalachin, NY - Linda Short, 72, formally of Apalachin, NY & Palm Bay, FL passed away at the Albany Medical Center on April 17th, 2019.

Linda was predeceased by her parents John and Jane Prislopski of Horseheads, NY and now joins her loving husband of 52 years, Mike in heaven. She is survived by her family; sons and daughters, James & Penny Short, Charles Short & Theresa Cooney, Jennifer & Frank Trinkle, Mary & Eric Baumes and Kris DuFour (who was like a son); grandchildren, Nicholas & Nathaniel Short, Emily Baumes and Kai Trinkle; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary & Harold Zimmerman, Debbie & Fritz Sonnenschmidt and Sue & Larry Dickens as well as many other family & friends throughout his life.

Linda was a 20+ year Registered Nurse working at both Our Lady of Lourdes and New York State Social Services. She was a devoted mother, opening her house to all that came to visit with huge hugs from a small woman and known to many of the youth on Elmwood Drive as "Mom Short". While balancing a family of four, she worked on her nursing degree spending her working career caring for others. She was involved in both Our Lady of Sorrows & St. Margaret Mary's parishes, with a focus on youth group activities and Living Stations of the Cross with her children and husband. A lover of the beach, Mike and Linda spent the last few years in Florida enjoying retirement. A loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandmother she will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Many thanks to her new friends & staff at Teresian House of Albany, NY for the care and support given to Linda at the end of her life's journey. The family is planning private services for both Mike and Linda in May.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
