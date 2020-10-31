1/
Linda Johnson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Johnson

Binghamton - Johnson, Linda A., 68, met Jesus face-to-face on October 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Jean L. Rice and James N. Johnson, Jr. and is survived by two brothers James N. Johnson, III of Stuart, FL and Gary Johnson, of Jacksonville, FL. She worked various jobs during her career in the medical and legal fields from 1973 to 2008. She enjoyed bowling, reading and socializing with friends. She was strong in her Christian faith and shared it with all she met. In her recent years she enjoyed crocheting blankets for several friends. Thank you to Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for the care and treatment you gave her during her final years. There will be no services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved