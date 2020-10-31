Linda JohnsonBinghamton - Johnson, Linda A., 68, met Jesus face-to-face on October 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Jean L. Rice and James N. Johnson, Jr. and is survived by two brothers James N. Johnson, III of Stuart, FL and Gary Johnson, of Jacksonville, FL. She worked various jobs during her career in the medical and legal fields from 1973 to 2008. She enjoyed bowling, reading and socializing with friends. She was strong in her Christian faith and shared it with all she met. In her recent years she enjoyed crocheting blankets for several friends. Thank you to Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for the care and treatment you gave her during her final years. There will be no services.