Linda L. Bower



Linda L. Bower passed away April 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband Randy K. Bower and 3 sisters. Laura V. Russock of Cincinnatus, N.Y., Leanne M. Frayer of Norwich, N.Y., Lonna (James) VanDerEems of Watkins Glen, N.Y. A ceremony will take place in the fall. Notice will be posted later.









