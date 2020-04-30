Linda L. Bower
Linda L. Bower passed away April 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband Randy K. Bower and 3 sisters. Laura V. Russock of Cincinnatus, N.Y., Leanne M. Frayer of Norwich, N.Y., Lonna (James) VanDerEems of Watkins Glen, N.Y. A ceremony will take place in the fall. Notice will be posted later.
Linda L. Bower passed away April 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband Randy K. Bower and 3 sisters. Laura V. Russock of Cincinnatus, N.Y., Leanne M. Frayer of Norwich, N.Y., Lonna (James) VanDerEems of Watkins Glen, N.Y. A ceremony will take place in the fall. Notice will be posted later.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2020.