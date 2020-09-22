1/1
Linda L. Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Hamilton

Laurens - Linda L. Hamilton, 75, went to be with the Lord September 20, 2020. She was at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

She was born August 29, 1945 in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Clarence H. and Lucille H. (Jarrett) Hamilton.

Linda graduated from Cortland State College with a teaching degree, received her nursing degree from Broome Community College and completed graduate studies at Bob Jones University.

While living in California she was a coordinator in education at American Heritage Christian Junior High School. Linda retired from Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, as a Home Hemo-Dialysis Coordinator. She also served the Lord Jesus faithfully by heading up the mission's community at Susquehanna Valley Baptist Church.

Linda loved to travel and camp. She was a quiet unassuming private person who made many lasting friendships.

She is survived by her special Christian friend, Joyce St. Clair; her siblings, William and Susan Hamilton, Jane Hamilton, Pamela and Armond Nardone, Betty Manganiello, Beverly Bona and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 15 Monitor St., Schenevus, NY, with the Pastor Fred Johnson, officiating. Per current restrictions please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

The interment will be private at the Mt. Vision Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home - Oneonta
51 Dietz Street
Oneonta, NY 13820
607-432-1511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved