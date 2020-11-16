Linda L Oakley



Binghamton - Linda L Oakley of Binghamton passed away at Absolute Care, Endicott on 11/15/2020. Born in Endicott, she was 74. She worked for several insurance companies and Boscov's for 20 plus years. Preceding her in death, her son Matthew Derr, her former spouse David Derr and parents Foster & Elizabeth (Frobel) Oakley. She leaves behind



a son, Jonathan Derr (Deborah), her precious twin granddaughters, Natalie and Nicolette Derr and their mother Nancy Derr. Also, 3 siblings, Patricia Derendinger, Diane Stanley and Mark Oakley and several nephews and nieces



Funeral arrangements will be private.









