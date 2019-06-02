|
Linda Mae Grant Luce
Endicott - Linda Mae Grant Luce, of Endicott, NY, went to be with the Lord on Friday May 31, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Wilfred Luce, children; Debbie (James) Smith, Brenda Caram, Scott (Tee) Perry, and Laurie Zimmer, stepsons; Bob, Don, Jim, and Jack (Ellen), several nieces and nephews along with several grandchildren and close friends; Dan and Shirley Ewain and Nancy Lamb. She was predeceased by her sister, Beverly and parents, Harrie and Loretta Grant and cousin Joan. Linda was a member of First Baptist Church, Maine, NY. A graveside service will be held in Maine Cemetery, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Maine, 16 Church St., Maine, NY. Memorial donations in memory of Linda can be made to Ideal Nursing Center, and the family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Ideal for their loving care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 2, 2019