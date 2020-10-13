1/1
Linda Marie Hrostowski
1966 - 2020
Linda Marie Hrostowski

Linda Marie Hrostowski was Born 5 August 1966 and born into eternal life on 12 October 2020. She is survived by her mother and best friend Helen (Meloche, Hrostowski) DiLascia; also, Ron, Greg, Ed (Penney) Hrostowski, Theresa "Trixie"(Douglas) Jones, nieces, and nephews April (Adam) St. John, Danielle Haines, Thomas, Michael, Arthur (Amanda) Hrostowski, Jack DiLascia. Grandnieces and nephews Emmanuel, Egan, Maggie, and Jack Hrostowski. Emily, Lilly, and Sammy St. John, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Also, her dogs Tucker, Lacy & Ruffles. She was predeceased by her Father Thomas E. Hrostowski, stepfather Francis DiLascia, Brother-in law Richard Haines, Sister Patricia Ridley, and Nephew Richard T. Haines.

Linda was Catholic, a member of the Saint Vincent DePaul/Blessed Sacrament Parish Family. Disabled by a stroke she medically retired in 2017 from Town of Union HUD office after many enjoyable years.

She brightened homes with her artwork. She enjoyed spending time researching family history online, loved the outdoors and cooking delicious meals for her family. She was teaching herself how to speak polish while modeling humble kindness to all.

Family will receive friends shortly before 10:30 Friday at church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Pastor Rev James Serowik at Saint Vincent DePaul/Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal.

Followed by private burial at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society 197 Conklin Ave. Binghamton NY 13903






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:15 AM
