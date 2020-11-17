Linda Sue Ford (nee. Dean) passed away peacefully at Wilson hospital on Thursday March 26, 2020 at the age of 76. Though Linda struggled with Frontal Temporal Dementia for more than ten years, she was ultimately a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Linda is survived by her husband Louis W. Ford Jr. (Johnson City, NY); daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Jeff Howard (Campville, NY), son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Becky Ford (Silver Spring, MD), daughter Kendra Ford (Carbondale, CO); nephews Joseph and Kenneth Dean (Maryland); eight grandchildren, Karin Howard, Kaitlyn Howard, Joanna Ford Morris, Jackson Ford, Bethany Ford, Caleb Wexler, Ethan Wexler and Maya Wexler. She has one great granddaughter, Millie Morris. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Geoffrey; parents, Joseph and Mildred Dean (Hyattsville, MD), brother Joseph Dean (Cheverly, MD). Linda was born on November 26, 1943 in Washington, DC to Joseph and Mildred Dean. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD in 1961 and continued her education at Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, NY. It was there she met the love of her life, Louis Ford whom she married on July 4th, 1964 at the Little White Church in Conklin, NY. Lou and Linda enjoyed 55 years of marriage and were a model of enduring love for many who knew them. After her children were well into their school years, Linda went back to college receiving a degree in Computer Programming from Broome Community College. She was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and graduated with highest honors. Linda was a valued employee of Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company (Binghamton, NY) from 1982 – 2006 working as an Actuarial Technician/Computer Programmer. After 24 years, she retired from Columbian Mutual blessed with many co-workers that had become life-long friends. Linda served eagerly as a volunteer in the Windsor Central School District PTA, was a beloved Sunday School teacher and volunteer at Twin Orchards Baptist Church in Vestal, NY. She was a member of West Windsor Baptist Church for many years and most recently a beloved member of First Baptist Church in Johnson City for the past 25 years. A private committal ceremony will be held at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park where she will be interred. A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled for a future date. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Mercy House in Endicott, NY; Susquehanna Nursing Home in Johnson City, NY; and the many compassionate, professional and heroic healthcare professionals at Wilson Hospital who cared for her with dignity and at their own personal risk during this global covid-19 pandemic. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 22nd at 3pm at the Park Ave Baptist Church, 1135 Vestal Ave, Binghamton. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22nd from 2pm until the time of the service. COVID 19 etiquette will be enforced. The family would be honored to have you send donations to MERCY HOUSE of the Southern Tier in her name, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.

