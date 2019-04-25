|
Greene - Robert I. Lindblom, 65, of Greene, passed away on April 22, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City. He was predeceased by his parents, Terry Lindblom and Beatrice Lindblom and his brother, Terry Lindblom. He is survived by his sisters, Valerie MacCrabie, Kory McLean, Kirsten Eaton; brother, Sander Lindblom and nieces and nephews. Bob served his country in the US Coast Guard. He recently moved back to Greene after living and working in Colorado after many years. We will miss his unique sense of humor. Friends of the family may call Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and burial will be made in Upper Cemetery in Smithville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greene Emergency Squad 30 Birdsall Street, Greene, NY 13778.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 25, 2019