Lindsay Anne (Evans) Kalka
Binghamton - Lindsay Anne (Evans) Kalka, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Binghamton, New York, died after a short illness, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Lindsay's sense of humor, sharp wit, and generosity was only surpassed by her tremendous love and affection for her large family and close circle of friends.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer King (Bob), Steven Kalka (Arlyn), her cherished grandchildren, Valentina and Jacob Kalka, her siblings, Marjorie Earle (Patrick), Bob Evans (Cindy), Judy Bragg (Dan), and Sue Evans; and her partner Bill Ganisin and several nieces and nephews, whose lives she followed joyfully.
She was predeceased by her mother, Pauline Evans, her brother Tom Evans (Anita), and beloved pets Tilly and Skipper.
A Celebration of Lindsay's life will be planned for a future date.
The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 14, 2019