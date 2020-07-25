1/1
Lindy L. Simonds
1950 - 2020

Lindy L. Simonds

Binghamton - Lindy L (Swift) Simonds, 69, of Binghamton, NY passed away on July 23rd, 2020 in Binghamton, NY.

Lindy was born in Binghamton, NY to Robert, Sr. and Eve Swift, on September 28, 1950. She attended North High School. She was a waitress and worked at the Genera Hospital Coffee Shop but her favorite job was being a mom. She loved spending time with her family and her dog Snickers. Lindy loved travel and bingo. Her favorite show was the Golden Girls and she was a big Kenny Rogers and Elton John fan.

Lindy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Herbert Simonds, Jr., her children: Jammie (Michelle) Simonds, Tim (Anne) Simonds, Kristie (Mike) Gaydos , and Misty Montgomery. Siblings: Cheri Busch, Robert (Brenda) Swift, Jr., Ellen Jo (Mike) Vega; Siblings-in-law Dan Simonds, Sr. and Gail (Bill) Malane. Her grandchildren: Danielle (Sam) Wilkie, Michael (Alex) Simonds, Sarah Montgomery, Gia Simonds, Alexander Simonds and Ruby Gaydos. Great Grandchildren: Landon Seibert and Vivian Wilkie; Nephews: Rick (Amy) Allen, Jr., Jeff (Karen) Allen, Dan (Tara) Simonds, Jr. Matt Simonds, and nieces Danel Sherill and Jen Ehrie; her dear friend Josie Miller. Lindy also has a large extended family including aunts, uncles, and cousins, here and in Heaven, who love her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Eve Swift, Sr., son-in-law David Montgomery, daughter-in-law Helen Monaco, and granddaughter Jessica Lynn Simonds. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Lourdes ICU and 1 Ross.

Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5 p.m. with Reverend Luke Beattie of Main Street Baptist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
05:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
