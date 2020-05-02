Lisa June Button



Binghamton - Lisa June Button, age 43 of Binghamton, New York, born on April 13, 1977, passed away on April 20, 2020. Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, has called her home to heaven to join her mother, Susan Button and many other family, friends, and loved ones in celebration.



She is survived by her father, Geoffrey Button, grandparents, Norman and Louella Button, siblings; Jeremy & Michelle Button, Jason Button, Heather Kasmarcik, and Justin & Samantha Button. She had several nieces and nephews; Jeremy, Jr., Selena, Damien, Nathan, Gabriel, Bryon, Chloe, Adria, and Nevaeh, as well as many other aunts, uncles, family, and loved ones.



Lisa was a two time cancer survivor and as strong as her mother. She always had a song and joy in her heart! Whenever she'd leave, she'd always say, "I love you" and "See you on the flip side."



Fly high Little Dove, you will be missed!



A remembrance service will be set at a later date.









