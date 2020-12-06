Lisa L. IannoneEndicott - Lisa L. Iannone, 40 of Endicott, passed peacefully away Thursday December 3, 2020 at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. Born on July 28, 1980 in Binghamton and graduated from Union Endicott High School class of 1999. She attended Ithaca College and received a degree from Broome Community College in 2003. Attended Anousheh School of Hair and completed the Standard Cosmetology Course in 2019.Lisa was employed by Macy's Department Store in Johnson City for 7 years and was supervisor of the Lancome' counter.She was predeceased by her mother Madeleine C. Iannone, her Uncles Anthony Iannone, Jim Sears and Michael Woodard, her cousins Paul Iannone, Louis Iannone, and Stephen Sears and her dog Luigi.She is survived by her father Eugene Iannone, Uncle Michael and Aunt Yvonne Iannone, Aunts Louise Woodard, Marilyn Sears and her beloved dog Cosmo.Cousins Rosolina (Joseph) Guccia, Anthony, Nick, Torrey (Kelcie); Louise (Jeffrey) Morgan, Joshua; Maria (Patrick) Evans, Madeleine Paine, Diane Sears, David Woodard and William (Lisa) Sears and many second and third cousins. Her life time best friend Carrie (Michael) Ruckhardt.Lisa was an inspiration to everyone that she encountered. Lisa lived life to its fullest, traveling, going to many concerts and rarely turning down an invitation to enjoy life. Lisa was an advocate for social justice and was a voice for many that couldn't advocate for themselves. Lisa was involved in advocating and raising awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension and Donate Life. Lisa loved her family, all her friends and her furry friends with everything she had. Lisa loved her community, her roots, and was very proud to have been born and lived her entire life on the North Side of Endicott.The family would like to express their gratitude to New York Presbyterian Hospital, especially the loving care of Dr. Erica Berman, The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the loving nurses, care team and for the loving, faithful care of Dr. Christian Bermudez and Dr. Maria Crespo. All angels amongst us. A heartfelt thank you to all the Prayer Warriors who tirelessly held Lisa up in prayer, we are forever grateful.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 200, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Donate Life, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219 in honor of Lisa.A Private Funeral Mass will be held, Wednesday 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. Private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The Mass will be live streamed on St. Anthony of Padua Parish Endicott Facebook Page.