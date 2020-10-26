Lisa Judge Mitchell



Tampa, FL - Age 57, suddenly passed away on August 23rd 2020 at AdventHealth Carrollwood Hospital in Tampa, FL after a short and courageous battle with cancer.



Lisa was born on July 29th 1963 in Rochester, NY and is predeceased by her parents Mary and Charles Judge. Along with her brother, C Judge. She graduated from Maine-Endwell Senior High School, and received an associate's degree from Santa Fe Community College.



Formerly from Endwell, NY and most recently residing in Zephyrhills, FL Lisa was known as a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. Lisa devoted her entire life to her son and family, and she will continue to influence their lives.



She is survived by her loving son, Tyler Mitchell. Along with her sisters, Patricia (George) Bohnenberger, Tampa, FL, Susan Sweitzer, Vero Beach, FL, Maryellen (Keith) Bashaw, The Villages, FL and Catherine Judge, Zephyrhills, FL, as well as loving nieces and nephew whom she loved dearly. Also a few dear childhood friends that she kept close.



Lisa will always be missed and remembered for her sense of humor, zest for life, and most importantly her big heart.



Funeral services have been held privately in Zephyrhills, FL.









