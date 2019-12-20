|
|
Lisa Pignatelli
Formerly of apalachin - Lisa Pignatelli, 54, formerly of Apalachin, NY, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her father Patrick and longtime companion Bobby Moore. She is survived by her mother Lucille Pignatelli; two sisters Karen Lawton and Nancy (Brian) Evans; a brother Michael (Karoline) Pignatelli; Aunt and Uncle Rita and Bob Ryczak; several nieces; nephews and cousins; her longtime dear friend Karen Lambright and feline fur babies Tabby and Buddy who meant the world to her. Lisa enjoyed visiting casinos and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 11 am at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Avenue, Apalachin. The family will receive friends in the church hall Monday prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 am
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019