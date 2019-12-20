Services
St Margaret Mary's Church
1110 Pennsylvania Ave
Apalachin, NY 13732
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the church hall
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary's Church
1110 Pennsylvania Avenue
Apalachin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Pignatelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Pignatelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Pignatelli Obituary
Lisa Pignatelli

Formerly of apalachin - Lisa Pignatelli, 54, formerly of Apalachin, NY, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her father Patrick and longtime companion Bobby Moore. She is survived by her mother Lucille Pignatelli; two sisters Karen Lawton and Nancy (Brian) Evans; a brother Michael (Karoline) Pignatelli; Aunt and Uncle Rita and Bob Ryczak; several nieces; nephews and cousins; her longtime dear friend Karen Lambright and feline fur babies Tabby and Buddy who meant the world to her. Lisa enjoyed visiting casinos and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed dearly.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 11 am at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Avenue, Apalachin. The family will receive friends in the church hall Monday prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 am
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -