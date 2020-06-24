Lisa V Blitz
Gansevoort - Dr. Lisa V. Blitz, age 58, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at her side.
She was born November 18, 1961 in Los Angeles California to Marilyn Holmberg and Herbert Blitz. She married her love, Brian Velenchenko in May 2011.
Lisa loved to love on people and assist in any way possible. Her passion was to serve the underserved population and fight against adversity in the United States and abroad. Lisa enjoyed a variety of foods, and spent the majority of her years being a vegetarian. Once she was diagnosed, she started exploring the meat world. Lisa enjoyed Mexican and Indian food and became a lover of oxtails.
For many years Lisa worked as a psychotherapist in Manhattan, NY and was the Director of a women's shelter as well as working at various out-of-home placements for youth and young adults. Most recently she spent the last ten years at Binghamton University, as a professor, advisor, mentor, colleague, and friend to many. It is a community she loved and gave so much, and her presence will be greatly missed.
Lisa obtained her GED in California and in 1987 her B.A., Social Work, California State University. 1989 Masters of Science in Social Work (MSSW), Columbia University School of Social Work. 2003 Masters of Philosophy, Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. While managing her private practice she obtained her Ph.D., 2006 from Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, School of Social Work New York, NY. Her Dissertation: Using a Culturally Competent Multicultural Framework for Trauma Recovery Milieu Therapy with Black and Latina Women in a Domestic Violence Shelter: An Evaluation of Services speaks to the work that she has done in NYC, Binghamton and in Malawi. Lisa V. Blitz, PhD, LCSW-R, received numerous awards and accolades while at Binghamton University.
Lisa V. Blitz, PhD, LCSW-R recently retired from Binghamton University due to medical complications.
Lisa is survived by her husband Brian Velenchenko, mother Marilyn Holmberg and her daughter Crystal Welch-Scott, and a host of other adopted family and friends whom she loved deeply.
The family asked in lieu of flowers, that any and all donations be made to MCM, Malawi Children Missionary. Donations can be sent online at www.malawichildrensmission.org or by mail to MCM @ Box 313, 274 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City, CA 94065.
In honoring Lisa's final wishes, the family will have a private gathering at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.