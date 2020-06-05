Lois A. Foux
Berkshire - Lois Foux went to be with her Lord May 31, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Winckler and her husband David, two grandsons Ryan and Christopher Lee. Lois's wishes were to have no viewing or funeral. She was buried Tuesday in Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.