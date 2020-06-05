Lois A. Foux
Lois A. Foux

Berkshire - Lois Foux went to be with her Lord May 31, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Winckler and her husband David, two grandsons Ryan and Christopher Lee. Lois's wishes were to have no viewing or funeral. She was buried Tuesday in Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
