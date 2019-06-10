|
|
Lois Ann Standish
- - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our wife, mother, Grandma Lois & Gigi, at age 85, Lois Ann Standish. Leaving to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Ernest Standish, four daughters and one step-daughter, Lori (Larry) Baerman, Jodi(Patrick) Collins, Vicki (William) Mikeska, Mari (Allan) Standish-Warpus, and Beth Ann Standish. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, Kati (Doug) VanHart, Maggi (Kevin) Coppola, Courtni (Anthony) Darpino, Sean (Trisha) Collins, Kayli (John) Lawton, William Jr. (Holly), Ashli (Alex) Mikeska, Austin (Kari), Graci (Gabe), Amei (Logan), Owen Standish-Warpus, and Jennifer (Jake) Romain. She was a loving "Gigi" to nine great grandchildren, Cooper and Kyli VanHart, Sophi and Sam Rauscher, Nicholas and Aubri Darpino, Luci Lawton and Ruby and Aidan McEwen.
Lois spent her life singing with a big band as well as the Maine Town Band and Eastern Star, enjoying summers with the Melody Masters every Saturday night on OquagaLake. She had a sweet loving nature and cherished time with her family beyond words. Lois and Ernie spent many summers in Trumansburg at their camp at Spruce Row making friends and memories along the way. She was a volunteer at Project Concern and the Chow Pantry with her best friend from second grade, Barbara Lockwood.She was a master seamstress and showered those she loved with homemade sewing gifts.
Missing you beyond words and loving you forever.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 10 to June 16, 2019